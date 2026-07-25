Belarus Calls for Professional Dialogue on UNESCO World Heritage Site Threatened by Border Barrier

Belarus confirms its unwavering readiness for constructive dialogue with Poland on the preservation of the ecosystems of Belovezhskaya Pushcha. This was emphasized by Yevgeny Korzun, deputy head of the international cooperation department of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus, at the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which is taking place from 19 to 29 July at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (Busan, Republic of Korea), BELTA reports citing the ministry’s press service.

Speaking about the integrity of the UNESCO World Natural Heritage site “Belovezhskaya Pushcha,” Yevgeny Korzun noted that the barrier structure built by Poland poses a threat to the entire ecosystem of Belovezhskaya Pushcha as the largest remnant of relic forest in Europe.

“We are convinced that all issues related to Belovezhskaya Pushcha must be resolved strictly on a professional basis and in full accordance with international environmental treaties, both universal and regional,” the representative of the Ministry of Natural Resources stressed.

He drew attention to the fact that the ecosystem of Belovezhskaya Pushcha is unified, and fragmented actions are incapable of ensuring the preservation of its outstanding universal value. Only joint and coordinated actions can guarantee the transmission of this heritage to future generations, Yevgeny Korzun emphasized.

“Belarus confirms its unwavering readiness to resume constructive dialogue on any platforms and in any formats on the issue of preserving the ecosystems of the Pushcha. We believe that interaction at the technical level must be resumed immediately,” he stated.

The representative of the Ministry of Natural Resources appealed to the Committee and the Secretariat with a request to act as a mediator between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Poland.

“We are convinced that the assistance of the World Heritage Centre will help resume expert contacts. We take note of the recommendations on conducting a monitoring mission in 2027 and confirm the readiness of the Belarusian side to receive experts from the World Heritage Centre and IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) in the first quarter of 2027,” he said.

In conclusion, Yevgeny Korzun stressed that nature knows no borders, and Belarus stands for the joint preservation of nature without politicization.