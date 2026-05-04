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Belarus Celebrates Press Day
Text by:Editorial office news.by
May 5th is Press Day in Belarus. This professional holiday brings together editors, proofreaders, layout designers, and printers.
The President of Belarus has sent congratulations to the workers and veterans of this field. Alexander Lukashenko called it gratifying that books, newspapers, and magazines are always backed by competent professionals and true patriots who cultivate and pass on to young authors and journalists the best national traditions: objectivity, honesty, and commitment to universal ideals and national interests.
Despite the development of digital technologies, print media remain an important part of Belarus's information space.