Belarus developing gene mutation map to protect future of women and children

Along with education and health, demographic security is a key priority for our country. During the Year of the Belarusian Woman, these priorities not only take on special meaning but also form.

A gene-geographic map of hereditary mutations will be developed in Belarus. Nearly 400 female students from two Brest universities have already participated in the large-scale research.

This is a large-scale scientific and medical project, which Belarus is implementing for the first time in the post-Soviet space. The country is developing a gene-geographic map of hereditary mutations. The initiators of this important initiative are the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Immunology. The research, which directly impacts our demographic security, was launched this year. Belarusian women of reproductive age (18 to 45 years old) are under close medical attention. With an important caveat: they hail from the Brest region. And such details are no coincidence.

Tatyana Volodashchik, Junior Researcher at the Laboratory of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Immunology:

"We see a specific localization of these mutations. It primarily affects the Brest region and adjacent regions of Poland and Ukraine. This is the hotspot where these founder mutations are prevalent. We will be studying five genetic mutations. These are pathogenic mutations associated with the development of primary immunodeficiencies. A woman can consult a geneticist or undergo prenatal testing to determine her genetic status, as well as test her partner for the same mutation."

Primary immunodeficiencies are rare diseases. Statistically, they are detected in an average of one in 10,000 newborns. Given the rarity of the genetic defect, this is a high incidence.

To understand how mutations work in the body. For a child to be born with a genetic disorder, both parents must be carriers of the pathogenic variants. If only one parent is a carrier, the baby will also be born a carrier of the mutation, with a high risk of developing cancer.

Anzhelika Solntseva, Director of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Immunology:

"We plan to create Belarusian test systems so that every pregnant woman can come to a prenatal clinic and get tested. This test will show whether there are mutations associated with primary immunodeficiencies. The next step is to examine the child's future father. From there, we predict the risk of having a child with primary immunodeficiencies. If we know the risks are very high, we take the family under our care and closely monitor them. And at birth, the child will be monitored immediately at our children's center."

To identify the risk of babies being born with serious pathologies and promptly prescribe treatment, which in most cases can save the most precious thing – the child's life. The main goal of another program, which has been implemented in the country for over three years, is newborn screening for primary immunodeficiency.

Ekaterina Polyakova, Head of the Genetic Biotechnology Laboratory at the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, and Immunology:

"Currently, in addition to Minsk and the Brest Region, the city of Vitebsk is also participating. We have screened approximately 30,000 newborns. We have identified two children with primary immunodeficiency. Two out of 30,000 may seem low, but considering that this is an orphan, rare disease, this is a very good rate. According to global data, to conduct such global studies and projects, the rate should be at least one in 15,000. We achieved one in 14,775. This is a very good result."