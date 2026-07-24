Belarus Eases Import of Trucks to Strengthen International Road Transport

Belarus is known worldwide for its smooth, high-quality roads. Behind this reputation lies the daily painstaking work of specialists.

Old roads are being upgraded and new ones built across the country. We often discuss these improvements from the perspective of private-car drivers, yet freight transport is frequently overlooked. Meanwhile the industry is navigating a far from easy path, and the state is making every effort to ensure that the journey from point A to point B remains as fast and cost-efficient as possible.

The clearest example is Presidential Decree No. 180 of 4 June 2026 “On Measures to Develop International Road Transport of Goods.” The document permits the importation of foreign trucks into the country without payment of the recycling fee.

“Support measures for Belarusian carriers in the form of exemption from the recycling fee already proved their effectiveness between 2018 and 2022. During those years the fleet of vehicles used for long-haul freight transport was renewed and expanded by 30 percent,” said Oleg Kundelev, deputy head of the main department of the State Control Committee of Belarus.

The preference has proved popular. In 2025, 700 new vehicles were imported. Importantly, this had no negative impact on the domestic manufacturer. MAZ, for example, plans to continue increasing supplies to the internal market. All of this forms a comprehensive package of measures — or, more simply, a joint effort — so that the Belarusian economy feels the benefit.

Dmitry Kulikovsky, deputy head of the Transport Inspectorate of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus:

“A vehicle imported into the Republic of Belarus under the recycling-fee exemption may not be transferred to other persons for one year, including by sale, alienation, lease or any other means. The Transport Inspectorate monitors the targeted use of such vehicles both on the roads and during selective inspections of business entities. In addition, the inspectorate analyses information received from state bodies, including from road carriers themselves, as well as data from various electronic databases.”

Exemption from the recycling fee is a form of state support — a substantial and tangible one — and therefore a corresponding return in the shape of stable performance by carriers is expected. Once a vehicle is brought in, it must immediately be put to work, primarily on export routes.

One state carrier in the Minsk District traces its history back to the 1970s. Naturally, over that period there have been ups and downs, so the situation of 2022 did not come as a complete shock. Considerable effort was required, yet the company successfully reoriented itself toward the eastern direction. The geopolitical situation affected not only the geography of transport but also fleet renewal.

“If equipment is not renewed, the transport starts to age, technical readiness indicators deteriorate and repair costs rise. In simple terms, the vehicles begin to earn less and cost more. The first stage is ageing; the second is reduction of the fleet. The state sets us targets for the export of services and for freight turnover. To meet these targets it is necessary to maintain a good average age of the fleet,” explained Dmitry Vecherko, first deputy general director of Belmagistralavtotrans JSC.

The carrier is focusing on cooperation with foreign companies. Links with European partners have largely disappeared, and parallel imports are not an option for a serious enterprise. The solution was found in reorientation toward the eastern direction.

“In 2026 we became a distributor of one of the Chinese truck brands. For us this means the possibility of wholesale sales, service support and the direct purchase of equipment from the manufacturer without intermediaries at optimal prices,” noted Dmitry Vecherko.

The advantage of the Chinese manufacturer, in his words, is a good balance of price, delivery times and technical characteristics. And the benefit is further enhanced by the recycling-fee decree.

Dmitry Vecherko:

“The ability to import equipment without the recycling fee is a vitally necessary opportunity for Belarusian carriers. It allows them to renew their fleets effectively, compete successfully on the market and plan their activities for years ahead.”

Through the joint efforts of the state and business, the industry has adapted to current conditions. Belarusian carriers now hold operating permits for 15 countries — once again in the East. Incidentally, the rules of the game on the Chinese market will soon become even simpler and more accessible thanks to digitalisation.