"Belarus Engaged in Economic War" - Abuhovich on Causes of Economy’s Slump in Early 2026

The openness of Belarusian leadership in openly discussing pressing economic issues at the highest level signals a clear intent to accelerate development amid a rapidly changing international landscape. Experts in Belarus concur, emphasizing that President Alexander Lukashenko’s stern rhetoric aims to mobilize citizens and the entire state apparatus to successfully implement socio-economic reforms. Complacency, they warn, is not only unacceptable but outright criminal.

In an exclusive interview Abuhovich shed light on the reasons behind the economic downturn and the significance of the recent government meeting. One of the key topics discussed was the rationale for the President’s openly critical stance towards government and sector performance—an approach traditionally reserved for closed-door discussions. Why has this year’s format shifted to a public debate?

Abuhovich recalled the bitter experience of 2020, highlighting that secrecy and lack of transparency at that time played a harmful role. “The President rightly pointed out that we must not forget 2020. The fact that we discussed issues behind closed doors, while the public was kept in the dark about what was truly happening, led to the rise of pseudo-oppositions. That’s why, since 2020, all contentious issues have been brought out into the open for public discussion,” she explained.

A vivid illustration of this approach was the diverse composition of invitees—government officials and representatives of enterprises alike—and the live broadcast, which allowed everyone to hear the issues firsthand. Abuhovich stressed that such transparency is crucial because ordinary citizens, unlike some officials who operate with a "middle-of-the-road" mentality, are acutely aware of rising prices and other pressing problems. An example of government responsiveness was the decision to postpone utility tariff hikes until March 1, 2026.

During the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, where challenging year-end results were discussed, the President warned that there is no time to delay reforms. Yet, the first month of 2026 proved disappointing, making the recent emergency meeting all the more necessary. Abuhovich notes, “It was a tough year, repeated several times. The President set ambitious targets for the five-year plan, emphasizing that we must work hard. But January was a failure. Naturally, this urgent meeting was absolutely timely.”

Lukashenko deliberately delayed taking decisive action, hoping that statistics would improve. But no miracle happened. The core message from the meeting is clear: if issues are not addressed now, not only will this year be at risk, but the entire five-year plan could be jeopardized.

When discussing the root causes of the nearly across-the-board economic decline, Abuhovich was candid: “We are currently in an economic war, thank God, a real war. To prevent it from escalating into armed conflict, we must remain vigilant and cautious.”

The situation, as the President himself has noted, is extremely challenging. Belarus faces double pressure: sanctions from the West and the ongoing economic restructuring of its main strategic partner-Russia. Abuhovich explains that Moscow is shifting its economy towards military priorities, leading to resource reallocations that inevitably affect Belarus as a key partner. This explains why Belarusian industry has lost a billion dollars-Russia was unable to pay for certain goods. Uncertainty is compounded by inconsistent energy prices; although gas agreements exist, the relevant documents have yet to be signed, creating serious risks for planning.

All of this unfolds against a backdrop of global tectonic shifts. The world as we knew it—an era of globalization-is fracturing into fragments. In these turbulent conditions, Belarus, already under sanctions along with nearly 50 other countries, strives not just to survive but to develop, demonstrating resilience in extreme circumstances.

A particularly acute issue raised was personnel management. Why does the head of state continually urge officials to “get moving” and take concrete actions? Where does the complacency and lack of internal engagement among those in power originate?

Abuhovich believes this is a fundamental problem. The President’s call for mobilization is not about overworking or multitasking-it's about internal mobilization and responsible fulfillment of duties. Each official, especially high-ranking ones, is a face of the state. If they perform their responsibilities diligently, the government machinery functions smoothly. But if even one cog slows down, the entire system suffers.

The reason for this complacency, she explains, lies in the macroeconomic stability that has been achieved. When incomes are rising and overall conditions seem favorable, many officials become complacent, losing sight of deeper issues. They cease to see or feel the underlying problems, neglecting preventive measures.