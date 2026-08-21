Belarus and Myanmar are building cooperation under external pressure, experts note, and mutual respect underlies the two countries' relations.

Olim Shirinov, political observer, board member of Autonomous Non-Commercial Organization Eurasia,and blogger (Tajikistan):

"Belarus gains a reliable partner in Southeast Asia and direct access to a large, dynamically developing region. Myanmar, in turn, gains access to Belarusian technologies, expertise, and goods that its economy needs. This is a mutually reinforcing partnership. One country offers technologies and equipment, the other a market, resources, and opportunities for long-term joint projects. Given Myanmar's cautious approach to cooperation with the outside world, it's important to emphasize that the key role is played by the two countries' leaders. Min Aung Hlaing and Alexander Lukashenko are holding direct, substantive discussions without intermediaries, ignoring pressure from Western capitals. For Myanmar, which has long faced external pressure, sanctions, and attempts to impose foreign political will, partners who recognize its sovereignty are especially important."