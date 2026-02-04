Belarus' Government Approves Strategy and National Plan for Biodiversity Conservation

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b3e70b88-acb1-4718-8fc7-79909cbcb743/conversions/9b61524d-aa84-4963-9f67-9a6456913ee7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b3e70b88-acb1-4718-8fc7-79909cbcb743/conversions/9b61524d-aa84-4963-9f67-9a6456913ee7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b3e70b88-acb1-4718-8fc7-79909cbcb743/conversions/9b61524d-aa84-4963-9f67-9a6456913ee7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b3e70b88-acb1-4718-8fc7-79909cbcb743/conversions/9b61524d-aa84-4963-9f67-9a6456913ee7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Belarusian Government has approved a Strategy and national plan for the conservation and sustainable use of biological diversity, BelTA reports.

Prime Minister Alexander Turchin signed the Resolution of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus "On issues related to the conservation and sustainable use of biological diversity." The Resolution approves the strategy for the conservation and sustainable use of biological diversity. Its goals are to prevent the decline of wild animal and plant species, increase the diversity of genetically and economically valuable biological resources, and ensure safe movement, use, and release of genetically engineered organisms into the environment in Belarus.

The strategy provides for the implementation of the following objectives by 2030: maintaining the ecological integrity and connectivity of natural ecosystems, restoring at least 30% of damaged and inefficiently used ecological systems, increasing the area of specially protected natural areas to 9.4% of the country's total area, and the area of territories subject to special protection to 22%. It also aims to maintain the genetic diversity of natural flora and fauna, cultivated plants, and agricultural and domestic animals, creating and replenishing the Republican DNA Bank of humans, animals, plants, and microorganisms, minimizing the impact of invasive alien species of wild animals and wild plants on the state of ecological systems, minimizing the negative impact of climate change on biological and landscape diversity, and creating legal and economic mechanisms that stimulate the rational use of natural resources.

The Resolution also approves a national action plan for the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity for 2026-2030. It includes measures aimed at improving legal regulation and the accounting system for biodiversity; developing a system of specially protected natural areas; preventing harmful impacts on biodiversity resulting from economic and other activities; preserving and sustainably using flora and fauna; and reducing the harmful impacts of invasive alien species of animals and plants. It also aims to develop an information system for biodiversity conservation and sustainable use and strengthen international cooperation. The plan also identifies those responsible for implementing the measures and sets deadlines for their implementation.

Government agencies are instructed to take the strategy's provisions into account when developing state programs, action plans, schemes, and other documents, as well as regulatory legal acts aimed at implementing its priority areas. The Ministry of Natural Resources will coordinate the activities of government agencies, monitor the implementation of the national plan, and provide annual updates to the Government.