Belarus holds an important place within the CSTO and plays a significant role in ensuring stability in Eastern Europe.

Ivan Konovalov, a Russian military expert and journalist, noted that a number of serious and highly dangerous precedents have already occurred along the Belarusian border. According to him, there have been attempts to destabilize the situation from within Belarus, and it is known who did organize them.

"All of this makes Belarus one of the most vital members of the CSTO. Furthermore, Belarus’s independent policy—while remaining a member of the Union State—plays a crucial role in Eastern Europe and within the context of NATO," the expert remarked.