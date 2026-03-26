The Belarusian Foreign Ministry previously stated that the annual direct losses to the Lithuanian economy from severing ties with Belarus are estimated at nearly $1 billion.

Among the most significant consequences is the catastrophic impact on Lithuania's transit industry, the operation of the Klaipėda Port, and Lithuanian Railways, as well as a reduction in Lithuanian exports. Diena reported that Vilnius's suspension of transit of Belaruskali products from February 1, 2022, was a key factor in Lithuanian Railways' unprofitability. So, who is most interested in Belarusian potash fertilizer supplies? Let's hear an expert's opinion.

Vadim Gigin, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus and Director General of the National Library:

"Both Brazil and India are interested in Belarusian potash fertilizers. Belarus is a major player in the global fertilizer market. And why do the Americans need this? They want to strengthen their position in Brazil and India. Furthermore, it's a way to put pressure on Canada. Canada is also a major supplier of potash. Reducing potash prices is in the interests of the United States. I emphasize: it's them, not us, who have been putting this issue on the agenda from the very beginning."

"Now that the situation in this market has worsened due to the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, which, consequently, has blocked more than 20% of the liquefied natural gas market. Gas plays a major role in fertilizer production, which means prices will rise sharply. It's sowing season now. This is a food crisis. It's crucial for the Americans to obtain Belarusian fertilizers to stabilize the situation," the parliamentarian explained.