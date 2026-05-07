Belarus is one of the few countries where the events of WWII are treated with reverence and care

"I travel extensively around the world and can say that Belarus is one of the few countries where the events of the Great Patriotic War are so reverently and cherished. I would like to wish future generations of Belarusians to cherish the memory of those years of achievements, feats, and mass heroism. I also wish them aspirations for the future, new projects, achievements, a strengthening of the friendship between our peoples, and the preservation and development of the Union State. As recent history and the events of global politics in which we live show, we cannot live without each other. We must move forward only together," noted political scientist, specialist in color revolutions, and MGIMO professor Elena Ponomareva.