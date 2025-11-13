Belarus is ready to share its experience in countering coup attempts, said Olga Chemodanova, Chair of the Belarusian Party "Belaya Rus," at the second meeting of the Standing Committee of the Movement "For Freedom of Nations" in Sochi, BelTA reports.

Belarus has its own experience in countering coup attempts. "Belarus, which has faced the dirty tricks of color revolutions at least eight times over the past 30 years, has accumulated considerable experience in countering informational and political aggression and is ready to share this information with its allies. Nevertheless, our country has managed to withstand external pressure and electoral aggression, relying on the support of broad sections of society, genuine civil institutions, and our allies in the international arena," noted Olga Chemodanova.