Belarus Launches Web Portal about Tourism in Outstanding Natural Beauty Areas

Traveling to the wildlife reserves will become easier – the Ecotourism.by portal is launching in Belarus.

The interactive map and guide will connect national parks, the Berezinsky Biospheric Reserve, farmsteads, and eco-trails. It will also feature 3D tours of museums, hotels, and food outlets.

The users will be able to not only explore routes but also book services directly on the website.

The website will be launched in test mode on August 1st, enabling the developers to take user feedback into account.

Integration with other resources and expansion of the tourist attractions database are planned for the future.