Belarus-Myanmar: Trade and Economic Partnership Gains Momentum

On November 4, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Tin Maung Swe, who arrived in Belarus to participate in the 4th Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, BelTA reports.

"The parties discussed the preliminary results of the conference and exchanged views on specific global and regional security topics. They reviewed current issues on the Belarusian-Myanmar agenda, focusing on the implementation of the agreements reached," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry reported.

They identified ways to intensify work on joint projects in trade and the economy.