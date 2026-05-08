Occupied, ravaged by the enemy, but unconquered Belarus paid a huge price for the long-awaited Victory. The Great Patriotic War was the most terrible ordeal the Belarusian people ever endured. The figures clearly demonstrate this.

This is a case where seemingly dry statistics evoke genuine emotions. And this makes the feat of the Belarusian people, who rebuilt the country virtually from scratch with their own hands, all the more valuable.

What is the price of Victory? Of course, it can hardly be measured, as fascist aggression knew no bounds.

Country's losses: property destroyed by the Germans

On Belarusian territory, the German invaders burned, destroyed, and plundered 209 cities. Minsk, Gomel, and Vitebsk were 80-90% destroyed. After these horrific ordeals, many Belarusians were left literally homeless. The Nazis simply wiped out more than half of the housing stock.

Undoubtedly, the war had a profound impact on the economy, primarily on industry. During these difficult years, over 10,000 enterprises were destroyed, and over 90% of machine tools and technological equipment were either destroyed or taken away.

The situation in agriculture was no better. During the years of occupation, hundreds of thousands of hectares of land fell into disrepair and neglect. It took more than 10 years for the agricultural sector to become profitable.

And to put the scale of the situation into perspective: our raw materials, goods, and cultural treasures were literally shipped off to Germany by the trainload. The direct material damage inflicted on the country, in 1940 prices, was estimated at 75 billion rubles, 35 times the republic's budget in 1940.

We present precise calculations made in independent Belarus. An interdepartmental group carried out extensive work. The total damage amounted to approximately 6 trillion rubles in foreign currency (or almost 44,000 tons of gold). These are enormous figures, and they are impressive even for our neighbors.

Alexander Zvyagintsev, Head of the Nuremberg Principles Academy, Deputy Director of the Institute of State and Law of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and Honored Lawyer of Russia

Alexander Zvyagintsev, Head of the Nuremberg Principles Academy, Deputy Director of the Institute of State and Law of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and Honored Lawyer of Russia: "Crimes against humanity have no statute of limitations. And the fact that the Belarusian prosecutor's office is initiating criminal cases (I believe that any identified mass killings can be grounds for initiating criminal cases) is a necessary step. There are a number of reasons for this. In my view, they are historical, moral, and legal. First, trials establish the historical truth. We must understand this well. Second, they establish the responsibility of specific individuals who participated in these atrocities: both those who directly carried out these orders and those who gave them."

Every third person: the most terrible loss during the war was human life

The most terrible loss is human life. It used to be thought that every fourth person in Belarus died. Today, we say that during the war, the republic lost every third resident. In 1945, the population of the BSSR was 6 million.

We were only able to recover and return to pre-war levels in 1972. Gradually, our number grew. And today, we proudly say that there are over 9 million Belarusians.

The Legacy of Victory: A Strong Economy Based on Experience and Innovation

Image

Belarusians not only survived but also continued to develop. Today, we confidently speak of our achievements. More than 16,000 industrial enterprises operate successfully in the country. These are world-famous brands – MAZ, BelAZ, MTZ, and many others. All this is our post-war legacy. It is a solid foundation on which to build the future. Experience plus innovation is a formula that produces results.

Alexey Avdonin, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Society "Knowledge": "We effectively prevented the collapse of our industry, our economy, and our science. And now, naturally, we are among the leaders. We have enormous potential to continue to develop, advance our science, introduce advanced technologies into production, earn money, promote our products in foreign markets, and grow richer and richer. The key to our prosperity and that of our citizens is, of course, the powerful industrial base that survived the Soviet Union, was modernized, and developed. There is simply no other option for developing our national economies in the current conditions."

Today, Belarus has a solid economic foundation.

But the older generation remembers well the conditions they had to live in. And here's what Belarus is like now. Over the past five-year period, more than 21 million square meters of housing have been built. The housing provision rate is almost 31 square meters per person. This is one of the highest in the CIS.