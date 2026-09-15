Belarus Participates in 3rd BRICS Women's Entrepreneurship Forum

Fostering sustainable business ties to strengthen partnerships within BRICS: the 3rd BRICS Women's Entrepreneurship Forum has launched at the International Youth Festival. Over 500 women from more than 20 countries are participating to discuss the future of women's entrepreneurship amidst the bloc's expansion. Belarus is represented at the forum by Inna Tolkacheva, a member of the Council of the Republic.

Inna Tolkacheva, member of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"Today, BRICS accounts for 40% of global GDP. It is a major alliance of nations with a significant future. That is why our country needs to be part of the BRICS system—we are on the same wavelength. Speakers came from various countries, including Egypt, Indonesia, and South Africa. The key message is unity, because we can only build our countries' futures by working together; nothing can be achieved in isolation."

The event program features panel discussions, expert interviews, workshops, multimedia and photo exhibitions, film screenings, and other activities.