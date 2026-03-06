3.74 BYN
Belarus participates in first international BRICS beauty pageant in Kazan
Belarus is participating in the first international BRICS beauty pageant in Kazan.
Three Belarusians opened the finals of the competition – the participants competed in alphabetical order by their country!
BRICS Beauty Pageant
Each country sent three winners of their national selections. In total, more than 50 participants came to the capital of Tatarstan, Russia. The competition is held in three age categories: from the very youngest, to women aged 18 to 25, and to women aged 30+.
Representatives from Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Indonesia, and other countries are participating in the project. Aliya Korotkaya will represent Belarus in the first-ever BRICS beauty pageant in the Miss BRICS category, Bozhena Linkevich is vying for the Mrs. BRICS crown, and Izabella Novikova is competing for the title of the smallest Mini Miss. Of course, we're rooting for our beauties!