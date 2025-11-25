Belarus plans to build 83 new medical facilities by 2030

83 new healthcare facilities will be built in Belarus by 2030. Delegates of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly from the Minsk Region were presented with the Program for the Socioeconomic Development of Belarusians for the Next Five Years.

The strategic document is based on seven core principles. They are aimed at developing Belarus as a competitive and self-sufficient state.

Kristina Kruk, Chief Physician of the Berezina Central District Hospital and delegate to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly:

"I would like to note that the 'Health of the Nation' program also includes such indicators as increasing the birth rate, reducing mortality, and, most importantly, increasing life expectancy. Various mechanisms will be considered, but the main goal included in the program is to develop conditions for every citizen of the Republic of Belarus to live, work, and develop comfortably."

