Minsk is exploring the possibility of launching several assembly plants in Algeria to produce tractors, combine harvesters, and buses. This was announced by Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus Aleksandr Yakovchits at a meeting of the joint Belarusian-Algerian commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation, BelTA reports.

"One of the most promising areas for intensifying cooperation is the establishment of assembly plants for Belarusian equipment in Algeria. This is a separate, significant, and comprehensive component of our activities. We are currently working on several key areas. The first is the establishment of an assembly plant for MTZ high-power and crawler tractors in Algeria. An agreement on combine harvester assembly will be signed with Gomselmash today," said Alexander Yakovchits. "MAZ is exploring the establishment of an assembly plant for buses and trucks in Algeria. AMKODOR is ready to implement a project to build grain storage silos in Algeria. We will also sign a cooperation agreement today to localize baby food production in Algeria."