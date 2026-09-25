Belarus Police Say Messenger Account in Musk’s Name Nearly Cost Woman Her Savings

A pensioner from Kletsk came close to losing money after falling for a fraudsters’ ruse, the press service of Belarus’s Interior Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the woman corresponded with the scammers in messaging apps for several days. The perpetrators created a fake account in the name of U.S. businessman Elon Musk and wrote to her as if they were him.

They convinced the woman that she had won a Tesla car and a large sum of money. Once she believed them, they demanded a transfer to cover delivery of the prize.

A clerk at the Kletsk bank branch where the pensioner arrived noticed that the elderly customer was agitated and inconsistent in her explanations, and called the police. Officers who responded persuaded the intended victim not to send the money.