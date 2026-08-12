Women's health is the health of the nation. Belarus has a state program for several types of screening, including for breast and cervical cancer. The impact on the country is significant. Last year alone, approximately 190,000 Belarusian women underwent early breast cancer screening, and 85% of cases were detected at an early stage.

Early Cancer Diagnosis in Belarus

Women's health is a strategic priority for the state, with particular attention paid to the fight against cancer. Belarus has achieved significant results in the early diagnosis of oncological diseases, including breast cancer and cervical pathologies. Gomel is one of the system's anchor points. The Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Radiation Medicine and Human Ecology is a multidisciplinary medical facility today, covering everything from ophthalmology to cardiology. Approximately 6,500 complex surgeries, including organ transplants, are performed here annually.

Anzhelika Zharikova, Director of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Radiation Medicine and Human Ecology:

"Since March 15th of this year, our facility has opened medical rehabilitation beds for women in the Gomel region, including districts in the Polesie region, as well as some districts affected by the Chernobyl accident. Women undergo both early and late rehabilitation here after undergoing comprehensive treatment for breast and genitourinary diseases."

Rehabilitation is an important stage. After severe oncological diseases, the road to recovery can take years. Here, the emphasis is on a comprehensive approach: from pool exercises to finger exercises. In rehabilitation, finger exercises help gradually restore hand mobility.

Dmitry Chechetin, physical rehabilitation instructor and methodologist at the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Radiation Medicine and Human Ecology:

"We offer a full rehabilitation course. It lasts from 14 to 18 days and includes four procedures: therapeutic exercises, finger exercises, mechanotherapy, and hydrokinesitherapy."

Behind these walls lies not just a medical facility, but part of a state strategy. Science, technology, and human history come together here—the stories of women who have been given a chance for a full recovery. And such stories are becoming more and more common in Belarus.

The state doesn't just fund treatment—it builds the entire chain: prevention, free screening, modern diagnostics, high-tech treatment, and comprehensive rehabilitation. And statistics confirm: the earlier a disease is detected, the better the chance of survival.

Yuri Silivonets, oncologist and surgeon at the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Radiation Medicine and Human Ecology:

"A malignant tumor is a pathology that only manifests itself when, unfortunately, it reaches an advanced stage."

In the Year of the Belarusian Woman, the issue of women's health is especially pressing. Everyone has the opportunity to be examined and receive assistance. All the necessary conditions have been created for this. It's important to remember: early diagnosis saves lives. And you can take the first step today.