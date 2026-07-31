Belarus has once again provided a humanitarian corridor for the reunification of families. It was organized at the Novaya Guta checkpoint on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Safe humanitarian channels, corridors and platforms — this is how Belarus traditionally demonstrates its peace-loving position. Once the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, gave an instruction to do everything to preserve human ties and to make maximum efforts for the organization and conduct of exchange procedures. The right of every child to live in a family, regardless of the territory on which he or she finds himself, is the main goal of the humanitarian mission to reunite children with their loved ones.

“Mom and dad have not seen their son, my grandson, for 4.5 years. I am constantly with him. Everyone is waiting for the meeting. On the other side they are meeting and waiting. I think there will be tears now,” a man shared.

Among those exchanged were four children, the youngest of whom is only 7 years old. What stands behind these embraces and what emotions people are experiencing is difficult even to imagine.

“We were finding out how to take her out, but there were no options. And now we have found one, thank God. We are very grateful, because no one could help,” a woman said.

The situations of the families are different. For example, a mother came from Germany for her nine-year-old daughter. The girl had been staying with her grandmother in Russia since 2023. A 15-year-old teenager had been living in Russia with close relatives of his mother, who left for Ukraine in 2022, and there was no opportunity to collect her son independently. A long road home awaits them. For each person the Belarusians prepared food packages, and for the children immediately two packages each. In them — a full lunch with first and second courses, compote, a lot of water and sweets.

Another teenager, after the death of his parents, remained with relatives. His further upbringing will be handled by his older sister.

The number of organizations of exchanges and assistance in the reunification of families along the lines of civilians, prisoners of war and bodies on the territory of Belarus is approaching 80. One of the female passengers has been diagnosed with oncology — a formation in the lung. Every two hours the woman is given painkillers, and saturation and blood pressure are measured. She herself is from the village of Romashkino near Yevpatoria. And her story is generally similar to all those in this group.

“Thank you for your assistance! I live alone. The children are inviting me, and I also need to check my health a little,” the elderly woman thanked.

The cars are moving very slowly; in them are pensioners, people with limited mobility and all deeply lonely. It is difficult for them physically not only to cook food but even to walk or wash. The situation in their homeland is complicated, and the children are the hope for a normal old age.

Ten pensioners will reunite with their loved ones on the territory of Ukraine on 31 July. Another five arrived in Belarus from there today.

“I was in Ukraine for more than four years. I entered there before the war; my elderly parents lived there. I buried them due to old age. I tried to leave — neither through Moldova nor through Poland with an old-style passport do they let one through. I had to apply,” another man said.

A hot lunch, medical assistance, attention and a kind word — all the exchanged people are traveling from home and to home. And they also thank for the feeling of home in Belarus and do not lose hope that everything will definitely be well for them.