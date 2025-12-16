Belarus provides meeting site for relatives from Russia and Ukraine

Belarus has once again provided a meeting site for relatives from Russia and Ukraine who, for some reason, were unable to return on their own after the special operation began.

They are expected to arrive on the Belarusian side soon, where their loved ones are already waiting. They have not seen each other for several years.

Tatyana Moskalkova, Human Rights Commissioner for Russia:

"We have been working hard for over six months. We needed to arrange for medical escorts, ambulance services, and resolve issues related to logistics and transportation. And, of course, we all must take into account the capabilities of the Belarusian side. Our colleagues have kindly provided us with this site – family reunifications and humanitarian actions are already taking place on the Belarusian side."