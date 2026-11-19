Belarus ranked 35th in the global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Rating. Alexander Postalovsky, Deputy Director for Research at the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NAS of Belarus), discussed the areas where the country has made the most progress in the Spotlight Interview on First International Channel.

A total of 17 Sustainable Development Goals have been identified, which demonstrate the country's achievement of a high level of human potential and social well-being.

Some goals have already been successfully achieved in Belarus, including economic growth, digitalization, gender equality, maintaining a high level of environmental quality in large and small towns, and eradicating poverty.

"The 17 Goals include more than 150 sub-targets. These indicators demonstrate the country's standing in the context of the overall UN strategy to ensure a decent standard of living and well-being for people worldwide," the interviewee noted.

In 2015, areas were selected whose implementation directly contributes to human development in a wide range of countries. Incidentally, the goals only work in conjunction with one another, because all issues are addressed comprehensively and cover a variety of areas – from the state of the economy, infrastructure, and social stability to the state of the environment and security.

Alexander Postalovsky:

"No country has yet achieved a 100% score, and none even reach 90%. Finland currently leads the way with 87%, along with some Scandinavian countries. Belarus ranks 35th, but the gap in scores ranges from a few tenths of a percent to 1.5 percent. Belarus is actively working to achieve the SDGs. It can be assumed that the Belarusian government's scores will improve, as they are already trending upward."

Furthermore, the Republic of Belarus is approaching countries with high levels of human development and social well-being.

Fact Belarus ranks alongside Serbia, Romania, and South Korea, and above the United States, China, Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

Among SCO member states, Belarus will be a leader, but it is difficult to consider the country separately from its geopolitical vector and cooperation with international organizations – there will always be a focus on some form of international cooperation. "When the indicator began to be compiled in 2016-2017, it was 72%. Now it is at 78%. There is clear progress, growth, and fully achieved goals. Certain areas for fruitful work remain. We expect Belarus's position to be much higher in the coming years," the Deputy Director of the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus shared the data.

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