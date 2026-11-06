Belarus Sends Medicine and Powdered Milk to Children's Hospitals in Cuba

Belarus has donated a large shipment of humanitarian aid to Cuba, including approximately 70,000 packages of medications and 30 tons of powdered milk, Vitaly Borchuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Cuba informed.

The humanitarian aid is intended for the Children's Clinical Hospital and the William Soler Pediatric Cardiology Center.

The Cuban side expressed its deep gratitude to fraternal Belarus for this gesture of solidarity, noting its importance and timeliness given the challenging socioeconomic situation in Cuba and the urgent need to provide assistance to children with illnesses.