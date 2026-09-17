Belarus Takes the Chair of the CIS Interstate Council on Combating Corruption

MINSK, September 17 — The Interstate Council on Combating Corruption is meeting in Minsk. The CIS body for sectoral cooperation organizes and coordinates work among the countries.

In 2026 the chairmanship of the council passes to Belarus. The country is one of the leaders in the CIS in countering corruption. The agenda therefore includes a series of bilateral meetings and an exchange of experience.

Dmitry Gora, Prosecutor General of Belarus:

“On the CIS space the problem of corruption remains, and I will not say that we have removed this problem in our country. So the issue is highly relevant today. Specific questions and the legislative initiatives implemented in the Republic of Belarus interested our colleagues. We will be glad to share them in the course of our discussions and in the course of bilateral meetings.”

Zalkarbek Aknazarov, Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan:

“We have working relations with the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Belarus in all areas. We work actively on international legal cooperation — that is, legal assistance in the framework of criminal cases. A bilateral meeting was held with the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Belarus; we identified several tracks on which we will work this year and next.”

Sanjar Ikhtiyorzoda, representative of Tajikistan’s Agency for State Financial Control and Combating Corruption:

“A cooperation program was signed between the Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus and the Agency for State Financial Control and Combating Corruption of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2027–2028. The document is aimed at coordinating joint efforts in countering corruption and at exchanging information on unlawful corrupt acts that take place on the territory of our country and on the territory of Belarus. The program also provides for joint academic and educational events.”

The main thrust of the forum is to promote the approximation of the participating states’ anti-corruption legislation and to coordinate interaction among the competent authorities.