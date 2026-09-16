Belarus Tells IAEA Conference Nuclear Sites Must Never Be Military Targets

MINSK, September 16 — Belarus reaffirms its readiness for constructive cooperation with the IAEA. That was stated by the head of the Belarusian delegation, Permanent Representative of Belarus to the international organizations in Vienna Andrei Dapkiunas, speaking at the 70th session of the IAEA General Conference. He also stressed the importance of ensuring the safe operation of nuclear power plants and the agency’s role in that task.

“Belarus proceeds from a principled position: nuclear facilities must not be subjected to military attack,” the Belarusian diplomat said. “Any actions that could endanger the safety of nuclear facilities, personnel and the population are unacceptable.”

The permanent representative also noted: “In these conditions the professional and independent role of the IAEA is especially important. The agency must be able to perform the functions provided for by its mandate objectively and impartially. The authority of the IAEA depends on member states’ trust in its professionalism and in the non-politicized nature of its work.”

“Belarus stands for preserving precisely that approach. The IAEA must continue to remain the leading international platform for cooperation among states in the peaceful use of atomic energy and in nuclear safety,” Dapkiunas stressed.

The diplomat emphasized that Belarus stands for making the benefits of the peaceful atom available to all states capable of ensuring its safe and responsible use.