The day before, the head of state held a large-scale meeting to discuss outcomes of his business trips to Asia and Africa and the implementation of investment projects. The President emphasized the need for systematic engagement with new partners, noting that the "window of opportunity" requires not only political will but also concrete economic solutions—from logistics to joint ventures. Analyst Dmitry Shvaiba spoke about new approaches and the signature style of Belarusian politics in the studio of the First Information Channel.

The first and foremost characteristic of the Belarusian approach is a commitment to follow-through, consistency, and personal control by the President. "Colossal political resources have been invested in these high-level meetings. But it's important to translate this into economic terms: specific orders for enterprises, logistics. Today, we are building a structure for future interaction with the world, where the concepts of 'far' and 'near' are no longer relevant. We need to work with those with whom we can," the analyst explained.

At the meeting, he said, "a logistical plan for supplies to the African continent was literally being outlined"—through ports, political leaders, and interstate agreements.

The President set the goal of entering the regions not only with expertise but also with investment, establishing local service centers for Belarusian equipment and products. "A multi-brand strategy is being developed with state support to create platforms for purchasing the full range of Belarusian goods. Service must keep pace – today's consumers want to get a full range of services when purchasing a product. And this is a general trend," Dmitry Shvaiba noted.

The financial aspect was presented from a new perspective: since we expect foreign manufacturers to invest in domestic projects, we must also offer finishing production, assembly, and service in foreign markets. "That's why the National Bank was so integrated at the meeting. It was proposed to consider close cooperation between the government and the bank to support projects externally," the analyst added.

Belarus's postcolonial history, which is not part of its history, makes it attractive. But the most important thing is reputation. "Belarus understands that consistency and firmness in decisions can yield dividends—not only political but also economic. In a world where agreements are routinely broken, our commitment is invaluable," Dmitry Shvaiba emphasized.

Furthermore, Belarusian products have been known in these regions for generations. We don't introduce new brands; we take proven ones to a new technological level and offer them in a comprehensive, holistic manner to the modern consumer.