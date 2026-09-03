Belarus to Host DanceSport World Championships for the First Time since Sanctions Lifted

Minsk will host the World Championships. For the first time in the history of Belarusian DanceSport and for the first time since the lifting of sanctions, the World DanceSport Championships will officially take place in one of the most spectacular and technically challenging disciplines – Show Standard.

This landmark event will be the first official World Championships to be held in Belarus in a long time. The tournament marks the country's return to the international sports agenda and confirms the high level of trust in Belarus as a venue for world-class competitions.

Anton Yuspa, Chairman of the Belarusian DanceSport Alliance:

"Our entire sports community is fighting to lift these unfair sanctions. We've taken a small step forward and succeeded. We're probably one of the few federations that will host the official DanceSport World Championships this year. The level and leitmotif that Belarus sets is always admirable. The International Federation feels some pressure from European countries, which still express dissatisfaction, but I'm flattered that the International Federation is committed to ensuring fair sport. Our government's policy is aimed specifically at perceiving Belarus as an open country. A major bonus for our bid is that it's much easier for athletes to travel to Belarus. While there are logistical challenges today, the visa-free entry greatly reinforces the whole point."

The World Championships will be held as part of the Alliance Trophy 2026 international dancesport competition on December 5 and 6 at the Minsk Sports Palace. Belarus will be represented by two of its strongest pairs. The championship will be especially spectacular, featuring live music from the Belarusian orchestra conducted by Boris Myagkov, considered one of Europe's leading orchestras.

The opening ceremony will take place on December 5.