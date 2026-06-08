"We continue to expand this agenda, engaging our Belarusian partners as much as possible in joint work. And we are pleased to note that nuclear energy is also on the agenda; discussions are underway on the technical design and economic model for constructing the third power unit of the Belarusian NPP in Ostrovets. As these organizational issues are resolved, we are preparing to enter the site; in fact, we haven't left it yet. For us, the Belarusian plant is a showcase for international cooperation, where, on the one hand, we have maximum localization and involvement of specialists from Belarusian companies, people, and personnel in the implementation of this project. On the other hand, at all stages of the work, we work with the slogan: 'As if we were doing it ourselves.' We built as if we were doing it ourselves, manufactured fuel as if we were doing it ourselves, and we provide maintenance as if we were doing it ourselves. The Belarusian NPP is included in all support programs, including spare parts, from the Rosenergoatom concern."