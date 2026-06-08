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Belarus to Join BRICS Innovative Projects in the Field of Quantum Technologies
Belarus will be involved in innovative high-tech projects. The first BRICS Quantum Technologies Forum was held in Moscow. It was attended by scientists, experts, and government officials.
Today, the quantum field is one of the most important areas for the development of future technologies. Key areas include science, the application of quantum computing, education, the development of a labor market for quantum specialists, and the use of quantum technologies in nuclear energy.
Belarus and Russia have extensive experience in this area: two power units of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant are already operating and discussions are underway on the construction of a third one.
Alexey Likhachev, Director General of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom:
"We continue to expand this agenda, engaging our Belarusian partners as much as possible in joint work. And we are pleased to note that nuclear energy is also on the agenda; discussions are underway on the technical design and economic model for constructing the third power unit of the Belarusian NPP in Ostrovets. As these organizational issues are resolved, we are preparing to enter the site; in fact, we haven't left it yet. For us, the Belarusian plant is a showcase for international cooperation, where, on the one hand, we have maximum localization and involvement of specialists from Belarusian companies, people, and personnel in the implementation of this project. On the other hand, at all stages of the work, we work with the slogan: 'As if we were doing it ourselves.' We built as if we were doing it ourselves, manufactured fuel as if we were doing it ourselves, and we provide maintenance as if we were doing it ourselves. The Belarusian NPP is included in all support programs, including spare parts, from the Rosenergoatom concern."
The countries are also cooperating in the scientific field: Russia's National Research Nuclear University MEPhI is conducting joint research in the field of quantum technologies for biomedicine with leading universities and institutes in Belarus, in particular, with BSU and the Academy of Sciences.