Belarus to Launch ‘Smart City’ Travel Platform in Early 2027

MINSK — Belarus will bring a modern digital platform for travelers, Smart City, into operation from 2027, the press service of the Ministry of Communications and Informatization said.

The state program “Tourism” sets ambitious targets for a modern digital environment for visitors. One of the key instruments is the Smart City platform, whose full-scale launch is scheduled for the beginning of 2027.

Among its advantages, the ministry said, is a single digital window: tourist sites, an interactive map, events and services will appear in one space. Users will also have access to smart itineraries — individual and group trips with photos, audio guides and other practical information. Travelers will be able to explore sites before their trip through virtual tours and 3D exhibitions.