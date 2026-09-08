Belarus to Send $ Humanitarian Aid Package to Quake-Hit Venezuela

Belarus’ Council of Ministers, with the consent of President Alexander Lukashenko, has decided to allocate humanitarian aid worth 1 million rubles to Venezuela.

The assistance is intended to help the Bolivarian Republic cope with the aftermath of the destructive earthquakes that struck on 24 June.

A resolution signed by the prime minister states that the consignment will include equipment for basic living needs, motor pumps, a compressor station and 12 tons of medical products.

Venezuela is still searching for earthquake victims. Official figures put the death toll at 6,125, but those numbers are clearly not final. Debris clearance is still under way.