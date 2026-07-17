Belarus “Tricked” Uzbek Migrants? The Real Story Behind the Viral Scandal

More than 200 Uzbek labor migrants arrived in Belarus following agreements between Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Shavkat Mirziyoyev. They were placed in the Vitebsk region. However, shortly after their arrival, some migrants expressed dissatisfaction with their working and living conditions. According to them, they had been promised significantly better terms than what they actually encountered. This led to public complaints and questions about responsibility.

The story sparked widespread discussion among both Belarusian and Uzbek social media users. But is everything as straightforward as it seems? The situation was analyzed by television host and media expert Alexander Khorovets, political analyst from Latvia Solomon Bernstein, and international commentator Yana Mendeleva.

Lukashenko’s Vision for Uzbek Labor Migration

During a working trip to the Shklov district on 13 July, Alexander Lukashenko explained in detail why Belarus needs workers from Uzbekistan. He noted that Uzbekistan has people but lacks sufficient land, and the country has to spend income from gold, copper, and other resources on food imports.

Belarus, on the other hand, has available land in the Vitebsk, Mogilev, Grodno, and Brest regions. Lukashenko proposed creating an integrated structure: Uzbeks would come, cultivate Belarusian land, pay taxes, and Belarus would sell the finished products to Uzbekistan — a stable and rapidly growing market of 40 million people.

At the same time, the Belarusian president clearly outlined his requirements: there must be a proper system in place, enterprise managers must bear personal responsibility for the migrants, and people should not be brought in chaotically — strict order is necessary.

What the Migrants Were Promised vs. What They Received

The main reason for the discontent was the gap between expectations and reality:

• Promised (according to the migrants): A salary of $1,000–1,200 plus free housing and meals.

• Actually offered: Starting salary of around $500 (later raised to $750–850 for many after the scandal broke).

• Living conditions: Placement in ordinary rooms with standard, not new, furniture rather than “luxury” conditions.

After the complaints, the migrants were relocated, and some later stated that “everything is fine now.”

Who Is Responsible for Inflated Expectations?

While the agreements between Presidents Lukashenko and Mirziyoyev are serious and Belarus is generally fulfilling its commitments, there were clear shortcomings at the local level in the Vitebsk region. Local officials failed to properly prepare for the migrants’ arrival, which led to an international embarrassment.

At the same time, experts noted that complaints about the lack of completely free housing and meals are not entirely justified. In standard labor migration practices, employers do not typically provide fully free accommodation and food (unlike, for example, North Korean workers under a centralized system).

How Much Can One Actually Earn in Belarusian Agriculture?

It is worth noting that even a salary of around $1,000 is considered good money in Belarus, especially in rural areas. During the harvest season, combine harvester operators in strong farms can earn from 5,000 Belarusian rubles, with some reaching up to $3,000 per month. Many Belarusians specifically take time off work or even queue up for the opportunity to work on good machinery during the busy season.

The Uzbek migrants arrived right at the beginning of the harvest period and will have to work under real field conditions. Their actual earnings will largely depend on how well-organized the enterprise is and how hard they work themselves.

Conclusion: System Exists, But Order and Control Are Needed

The situation with the Uzbek migrants in the Vitebsk region highlights a typical challenge of integration projects: while agreements at the highest level are clear and mutually beneficial, implementation on the ground can fall short. Belarus offers real work and earning opportunities, particularly in agriculture. However, for such projects to succeed, there needs to be strict accountability from enterprise managers, proper preparation at the local level, and realistic expectations from the migrants themselves.

The immediate situation has now been resolved, but the lesson remains: promises must match reality, and both sides must ensure proper oversight.