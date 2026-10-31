Belarus Welcomes Evacuated Oleshky Residents with Care and Support

Residents evacuated from Oleshky arrived at Gomel Airport at 10 a.m. Belarusian services set up a special reception area, where people received hot meals, medical assistance and support from emergency workers and Red Cross volunteers.

Evacuees were also given packed meals for the next leg of their journey. Medics were prepared to assist people with a range of needs, including those who were bedridden. Ambulances and volunteers were expected to accompany the buses travelling to Novaya Guta.

The evacuees’ pets were welcomed as well. One woman said she had been looking forward to trying Belarusian fried potatoes. After being served some at the airport, she exclaimed: “Oh, I’ve dreamed of this!” She said she had not eaten potatoes for several months.

Irina Kostevich, chair of the House of Representatives’ Standing Commission on Labour and Social Affairs, said the evacuation effort was still ongoing, with some Oleshky residents having gone to Russia, some to Ukraine, and others remaining in the area.

“This humanitarian step is not politics; it is humanity,” she said.

Ukraine’s parliamentary human rights commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, thanked Belarus for organising the operation. He praised the coordination of the arrivals, transport and medical assistance, and thanked the countries involved for helping people caught in a humanitarian crisis.

The article says the ceasefire in Oleshky was expected to remain in effect through November 1.