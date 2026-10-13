Belarus Working to Include Brest Fortress on UNESCO World Heritage List

Belarus is continuing efforts to include the "Brest Hero-Fortress" memorial complex on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The issue has been raised at the highest level on multiple occasions, with the first instance dating back over 20 years. The process has now been revived at the initiative of the Prosecutor General's Office. In May 2025, a joint Belarusian-Russian project titled "Memorials to the Heroes of the Great Patriotic War: Brest Fortress and Mamayev Kurgan" was presented in Paris.

Documentation for the candidate site has already been submitted to international experts. This includes maps of the memorials and their surrounding areas, intended to demonstrate that the sites are located within safe, protected zones. Reviewing the materials will take approximately one year.

Subsequent stages will involve on-site expert assessments and the preparation of a nomination dossier. The process of securing inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List typically takes several years.