Belarus 3 presents documentary about life of composer Stanislav Moniuszko

The TV channel Belarus 3 presented a documentary about the life of composer Stanislav Moniuszko. The premiere was held on the eve of the international forum for the 200th anniversary of the Belarusian and Polish composer. The film crew was looking for exclusive information in the small homeland of Moniuszko, in the village of Ubel. The musical arrangement was made by soloists of the Bolshoi Theater and students of the Belarusian Conservatory. The premier will be shown on June 15.