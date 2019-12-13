Belarus getting ready to celebrate Victory Day: numerous events, a gala concert and a fire extravaganza from six locations in Minsk

Belarus is getting ready to celebrate Victory Day. Numerous events have been planned all over the country on May 9

A concert program "There is one Great Victory for All" will start the celebratory marathon on the site near the Palace of Sports in Minsk. It will begin at 12:00 and will last until 23:00. You can hear the songs of the war years, visit the food court and a big fair.

At 19:00 there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Victory Monument. Anyone who wishes may take part and honor the memory of those who fell on the fronts of the Great Patriotic War.

The festive gala concert "Songs of Peace at War" will begin at 21:30 on Oktyabrskaya Square. The entry is free.