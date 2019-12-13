3.40 RUB
Belarus ready to sign free trade agreement with Iran, Egypt in future plans
Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich:
"We are actually going to sign a free trade agreement with Iran. It is very important for Belarus because the protective duties, which are now in force in this country, are quite high and our products can't compete with the national goods of Iran," he said. - We have reached the level of 99% to be supported by more favorable entrance into the market of this state," he said.
Mikhail Myasnikovich pointed out that a similar work is now going on with Egypt. Egypt is unique, according to him, because it plays quite a powerful role and there are certain structures for trading with many African countries via Egypt.
Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission:
“I think we will still manage to do it this year, to sign an agreement on a free trade zone with Egypt. This is very important for our companies, which will have enough preferential treatment to enter the market. The import duty on about half of the Belarusian goods will be renewed. This is a very good support for the Belarusian economy.”
