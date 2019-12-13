Belarus ready to sign free trade agreement with Iran, Egypt in future plans

Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich:

"We are actually going to sign a free trade agreement with Iran. It is very important for Belarus because the protective duties, which are now in force in this country, are quite high and our products can't compete with the national goods of Iran," he said. - We have reached the level of 99% to be supported by more favorable entrance into the market of this state," he said.

Mikhail Myasnikovich pointed out that a similar work is now going on with Egypt. Egypt is unique, according to him, because it plays quite a powerful role and there are certain structures for trading with many African countries via Egypt.

