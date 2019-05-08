3.42 RUB
Palace of the Republic to host solemn meeting and festive timed to Great Victory Day
Belarus is preparing to celebrate the Victory Day.
The country is in anticipation of the main May holiday. And the "Victory Train" will arrive at the Palace of the Republic tonight.
The action will unfold not only on the stage, but also on the porch of the Palace of the Republic, in the foyer. From the first moments the spectators will be able to plunge into the atmosphere of a victorious May. The songs of the war years will be performed by both popular Belarusian artists and young performers, opera soloists.
