Belarus and Armenia to change citizens registration rules

Belarus and Armenia will mutually change the rules of citizens' registration. President Alexander Lukashenko has approved a draft protocol to amend the intergovernmental agreement with Armenia on mutual visa-free travel. Thus, citizens, temporarily staying in the territory of another country, won't need registration for 30 days from the date of entry. Only after this period it is necessary to register at the place of stay. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is authorized to negotiate the draft protocol and sign the document if an agreement is reached.