Belarus and its people have never been protected as they are now - Lukashenko

Belarus and its people have never been protected as they are now. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during the meeting with the employees of BELGEE, reports BELTA.

Thus, the President answered the question about the country's security in view of the recently presented drafts of the updated National Security Concept and Military Doctrine. Are the measures in these documents sufficient to preserve peace and tranquility in the country?

"Peace is expensive. You have to pay for it. But you may not worry. We have never, our people and state, have never been as protected as we are now. How it will be, if, God forbid, the war breaks out, it will depend on us. The system has been built, there are the Armed Forces, mobilization reserve, territorial defense, people's militia. Everything is organized. Weapons and ammunition have been distributed and stored on the ground. Everything is enough at this stage," Alexander Lukashenko assured.