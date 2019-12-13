EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus and Iran discuss status and prospects of cooperation in military sphere

Defense Minister of Belarus Viktor Khrenin and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic Alireza Sanei discussed the status and prospects of cooperation between Belarus and Iran in the military sphere during an official meeting.

According to the Defense Ministry, the parties expressed interest in further strengthening of Belarusian-Iranian relations and emphasized the importance of interaction within the framework of various international platforms.

