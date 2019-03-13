Belarus and China preparing intergovernmental agreement on mutual recognition of documents on education

Minister of Education Igor Karpenko announced this during the award ceremony for the best Chinese students in our universities.



Minsk and Beijing decided to devote this year to education of those who will be able to develop friendship between countries through generations.



A center of culture of Belarus opened at the Beijing University of Foreign Languages this year and became the 9th in this country. Next month there will be 10 of them. Now, almost 3,300 Chinese students study in Belarusian universities.