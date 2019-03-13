3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus and China preparing intergovernmental agreement on mutual recognition of documents on education
Minister of Education Igor Karpenko announced this during the award ceremony for the best Chinese students in our universities.
Minsk and Beijing decided to devote this year to education of those who will be able to develop friendship between countries through generations.
A center of culture of Belarus opened at the Beijing University of Foreign Languages this year and became the 9th in this country. Next month there will be 10 of them. Now, almost 3,300 Chinese students study in Belarusian universities.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All