Belarus and China discuss logistics issues in Minsk

A Chinese military delegation of the United Logistics Force of the People's Liberation Army of China is visiting Minsk from July 11 to 13. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Today, July 12, the delegation held talks on bilateral cooperation in the field of logistics of the armed forces of Belarus and China. The parties discussed prospects and new areas of cooperation.

