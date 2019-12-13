3.42 RUB
Belarus and Cuba have solid foundation for all-out cooperation development
On 26 January, Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreychenko and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Cuba to Belarus Juan Valdes Figueroa met in Minsk. The parties confirmed their interest in strengthening ties. Belarus and Cuba have a solid foundation for developing cooperation in all areas, Vladimir Andreychenko said.
Vladimir Andreichenko also noted the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation. In particular, the Chairman of the Cuban Parliament is going to visit Belarus, and Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives will travel to Havana on February 13-15. Juan Valdes Figueroa stated that Cuba intends to continue supporting Belarus in every possible way.
