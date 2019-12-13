3.42 RUB
Belarus and Primorsky Krai: prospects for cooperation
The economic pressure of the collective West pushes Belarus and Russia to increase their economic potential. Close cooperation with Russian regions is the key to strengthening the economies of our countries. This was discussed at the meeting of government delegations from Belarus and Primorsky Krai of Russia. Guests will participate in the exhibition "Belagro", which opens at the industrial park Great Stone. More than 35 delegations have come to Belagro. There is great interest in cooperation opportunities in agriculture, including for substitution of foreign supplies.
As for the cooperation between Belarus and Primorye, the guests brought a lot of new proposals. The Russian region is interested in training specialists in the agro-industrial complex and establishing joint ventures. There are a lot of reserves, said the Deputy Prime Minister. Among other common topics - loading containers on the territory of Belarus, so that they were not sent empty back to Primorsky Krai. Now more than 500 such containers pass through Belarusian territory.
