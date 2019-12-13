Belarus and Primorsky Krai: prospects for cooperation

The economic pressure of the collective West pushes Belarus and Russia to increase their economic potential. Close cooperation with Russian regions is the key to strengthening the economies of our countries. This was discussed at the meeting of government delegations from Belarus and Primorsky Krai of Russia. Guests will participate in the exhibition "Belagro", which opens at the industrial park Great Stone. More than 35 delegations have come to Belagro. There is great interest in cooperation opportunities in agriculture, including for substitution of foreign supplies.