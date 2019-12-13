Belarus and Russia sign agreement on international road transportation

On August 18, an agreement on international road transportation was signed in Moscow within the framework of the Union State Program to unify the regulation of the transport market, BELTA reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Transport.

The document was signed by the heads of the transport departments of Belarus and Russia, Alexei Lyakhovich and Vitaly Saveliev.

Ambassador of Belarus to Russia Dmitry Krutoy also took part in the official event.