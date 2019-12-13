3.41 RUB
Belarus and Russia sign agreement on international road transportation
On August 18, an agreement on international road transportation was signed in Moscow within the framework of the Union State Program to unify the regulation of the transport market, BELTA reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Transport.
The document was signed by the heads of the transport departments of Belarus and Russia, Alexei Lyakhovich and Vitaly Saveliev.
Ambassador of Belarus to Russia Dmitry Krutoy also took part in the official event.
The implementation of the signed document will make it possible to carry out cabotage road transportation of goods through the territory of Russia if the conditions specified in the agreement are met, as well as to gradually move to a full permit-free system for international road transportation of goods by January 1, 2030
