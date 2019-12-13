Belarus and Russia sign agreement on international road transportation

Transportation of cargo and passengers between Belarus and Russia will become easier. On August 18, an agreement was signed in Moscow, which will harmonize approaches to the regulation of transportation of the two countries. Currently, they are carried out between the states without permits (except for cargo transportation to and from third countries). The document provides for the gradual abolition of the permit system (i.e. the complete removal of restrictions). This will enable the development of business in the Union State and help ordinary citizens to get a cheaper product.

"Belarusian builders build social facilities and schools in Russia. And they could come in with their own transport to bring materials. We're talking not about international transportation, but about the possibility to use one’s own transport in the implementation of these projects, because the search for transport in the territory of the Russian Federation causes certain difficulties. Russian companies are also working in Belarus, carrying out construction projects, building nuclear power plants, and they could also come with their own transport, if we had such an agreement. As soon as it is ratified, Russian companies will be able to enter the territory of the Republic of Belarus and, accordingly, Belarusian companies will be able to enter the territory of the Russian Federation."