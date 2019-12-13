3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus and Russia hold consultations on ensuring biological security
Belarusian-Russian consultations in the interagency format on the implementation of the bilateral intergovernmental memorandum of understanding on biological security were held on May 31 in Minsk. This is reported by BELTA with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"There was an exchange of assessments of threats to biological security in the CIS space. Special attention was paid to the US military and biological activities on the territory of Ukraine. They discussed the implementation of a bilateral intergovernmental memorandum of understanding on biological security, including specific areas for further cooperation. Issues of optimizing and increasing the efficiency of implementing the goals and provisions of this document through the formation of an appropriate consultative mechanism were considered," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"The meeting confirmed the unity of the approaches of Russia and Belarus to the problems of biological security. They stressed the necessity of further close coordination and constructive cooperation both in bilateral format and at specialized multilateral platforms, first of all within the frames of the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons, CSTO and CIS", - added in the Foreign Ministry of Russia.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All