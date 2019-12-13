Belarus and Russia hold consultations on ensuring biological security

Belarusian-Russian consultations in the interagency format on the implementation of the bilateral intergovernmental memorandum of understanding on biological security were held on May 31 in Minsk. This is reported by BELTA with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"There was an exchange of assessments of threats to biological security in the CIS space. Special attention was paid to the US military and biological activities on the territory of Ukraine. They discussed the implementation of a bilateral intergovernmental memorandum of understanding on biological security, including specific areas for further cooperation. Issues of optimizing and increasing the efficiency of implementing the goals and provisions of this document through the formation of an appropriate consultative mechanism were considered," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.