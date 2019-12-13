3.39 RUB
Belarus and Russia hold joint flight-tactical exercises
Joint flight-tactical exercises with the forces and means of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Belarus and Russia are held these days. The maneuvers involve the aviation military units, units of anti-aircraft missile and radio-technical troops, crews of reconnaissance, fighter and army aviation of the two countries.
In the course of the exercises, the issues of management of heterogeneous aviation forces, as well as the organization of interaction in the performance of tasks will be worked out. The main efforts are aimed at covering state and military facilities from air strikes. The crews will also have to practically work out a number of issues in the interests of covering ground forces units.
The maneuvers will last until the end of the month. The maneuvers are held within the framework of improving the unified regional air defense system of Belarus and Russia, as well as in the interests of enhancing cooperation and training of flight crews and control bodies.
