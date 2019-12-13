Belarus and Russia elaborate strategy of scientific and technological development of Union State

Belarus and Russia have worked out a strategy of scientific and technological development of the Union State. This was stated by First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Science and Technology Andrei Kosovsky at a joint meeting of the presidiums of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and the Russian Academy of Sciences, BelTA informs.

According to him, the decision to draft the strategy was made last year. A working group was created for its development. The Belarusian part of the working group includes representatives of the SCST, the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Nature, Ministry of Agriculture, Belneftekhim concern and Belarusian universities. This issue was considered at the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State on March 27, 2023. Considering the fact that the document contained some comments of the financial authorities of both countries, it was instructed to continue developing the strategy.

"At the moment the strategy has been finalized taking into account the received comments and suggestions. Draft resolutions of the Council of Ministers and the Supreme State Council of the Union State on the strategy have already been agreed by the Russian side and are now being agreed on the domestic level in Belarus, after which they will be submitted to the Standing Committee of the Union State for consideration at the next meeting of the Union State Council," said Andrei Kosovsky.

The strategy determines the purpose, major objectives and directions of scientific and technological development of the Union State. The First Deputy Chairman of the SCST emphasized that its implementation should change the role of science and technology in the development of the society and economy of the Union State. As a result it is planned to ensure readiness of the Union State to the existing and emerging big challenges, to improve the quality of life of the population, to ensure security of the SG and strengthening of the positions of Belarus and Russia in the global ranking of the living standards. It is also planned to technologically upgrade the traditional Belarusian and Russian industries and increase the share of production of new high-tech and knowledge-intensive industries. In addition it is planned to create an effective system of organization and financing of research and development, to ensure the promotion of innovations developed in the Union State to new markets, the growth of revenues from exports of high technology products and intellectual property rights.